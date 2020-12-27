KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Could Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce finish his career as the most accomplished tight end in NFL history?
That's a great debate and it's not even clear he's the best in franchise history.
Former Chief and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez still has a great deal of the career records Kelce and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are chasing.
However, Kelce has already set a number of records this season alone:
- Most single-season yards by a tight end in NFL history
- Fastest tight end in NFL history with 450 catches and 6,000 yards
- First tight end in NFL history with eight catches in seven straight games
- Five games this year with seven receptions, 100 yards and a touchdown, the most by a tight end in NFL history
- 25 games with 100 yards, third most by tight end in NFL history
- First tight end in NFL history with five straight 1,000 yard seasons. No other tight end has more than three.
- First tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons
- First tight end in NFL history with 80+ catches in five straight seasons
- First tight end in NFL history to lead league in yards in week 16 or later
