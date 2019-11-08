KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We are 10 days out from the Chiefs’ international game in Mexico City.
However, with the recent murder of an American family in Mexico in mind, we had to wonder if anyone is having second thoughts about going there and whether they should?
David Dang, a Chiefs fan, visits Mexico a lot. “I’ve been there many, many, many times,” he said. “This is my sixth trip.”
He’s learned that it’s all about where you go in Mexico. His girlfriend lives in Cancun, but her family lives in Chihuahua. Last May, he was planning to visit but cancelled when her family said it’s not safe.
“If someone from there is telling me that it’s unsafe, they feel unsafe, therefore I’m going to stay behind,” he said.
He skipped his November trip too, because a torn up playing field in Mexico prompted the NFL to cancel the game just days before fans were planning to fly out.
Now, Dang is super stoked to use his tickets this year and cheer on the Chiefs in Mexico City on the Nov. 18, which he’ll do with some simple precautions.
“Yes, you want to see things that you have not seen before, but you try to do that during the day with many people around you,” he said. He said it’s all about where you go in Mexico, kind of like here in the states. “I would not go to Acapulco for example,” he said. “That’s a very dangerous area.”
To get some perspective, we checked with the State Department. They use a four-level scale for danger. Five states in Mexico are a level four, with a “do not travel” warning. A number of states are level three, which translates to “reconsider travel.” That includes the small village of LaMora, where Monday’s murders happened, on a dirt road.
Mexico City is among those at a level two, which means “use increased caution.” The same level as much of Europe, where terrorism is the concern.
In some areas, the State Department warns of homicides, kidnapping and gangs. In Mexico City, the phrase used is “criminal incidents.” To Dang, that translates to getting swindled, not killed.
Dang’s biggest concern with Mexico City is watching his wallet and getting what he wants from his favorite football team: “A Chiefs win. Period.”
You can look up any country on the State Department website. They will be specific about the nature of the risk and offer advice for ways to stay safe.
