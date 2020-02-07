KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! But experts say their status at the top of the NFL means we can expect ticket prices to soar as high as a Patrick Mahomes bomb to Tyreek Hill.
Ticket sales, like most consumer goods, bend to the will of supply and demand, and demand is very high right now for the league champions, says Kyle Zorn with Tick Pick, a secondary online marketplace for event tickets.
Based on historical trends with winning teams, Tick Pick expects Chiefs ticket prices to climb at least 10 percent. That includes both season tickets and single-game tickets.
The average price of a Chiefs ticket last year was $180. Zorn said fans should expect that to increase to over $200.
Zorn did offer a suggestion for fans to be able to spot the best deals, though.
"I would look ahead the schedule for the 2020 season," Zorn said. "The schedule is out. Circle a few matchups you want to attend. If it's a matchup like the Cowboys, a good game, you're going to want to go ahead and buy that. If it's a not-so-good one, you can probably hold off and wait for them to decrease."
The Chiefs have had some of the most affordable tickets in the NFL for the past five years. Their recent penchant for winning, though, means they will likely soon have some of the more expensive tickets in the league.
NFL teams don't usually voluntarily release ticket sale numbers, but the Chiefs are widely believed to be one of only a handful of teams in the league that does not sell out season tickets, and never has, according to Forbes.
The Chiefs have said they will start selling season tickets this spring, but have not given an exact date. They also have not yet given any ticket prices for the upcoming season. Fans can expect the answers to all their ticket price questions sometime in the next few months.
