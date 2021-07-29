ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left practice early with a trainer during training camp Thursday morning in St. Joseph, according to media members who were at practice.
After practice, the Chiefs gave an injury update and said Kelce was experiencing tightness in his hips and back. This is not expected to be a major concern for the Chiefs.
Travis Kelce is leaving practice early with a trainer pic.twitter.com/9lSLHy9Kpg— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 29, 2021
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce heading back up the hill to the locker room with TE Nick Keizer. We should receive an update after practice. pic.twitter.com/eGRKiTn7ha— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 29, 2021
Chiefs say Travis Kelce left practice early because of tightness in his back and hips— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 29, 2021
Doesn't sound like a cause for huge concern at this point https://t.co/BPrl0oBu7K— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 29, 2021
