MIAMI, FL (KCTV) -- Professional sports can touch so many lives, but for one fan the Chiefs have brought the opportunity of a lifetime.
The atmosphere around the Super Bowl is indescribable and it's something you really have to experience in person, so the Chiefs reached out to a diehard fan this season whose courage left an impact on the team and its fans.
In all of Miami, you might not find a better smile than PJ Allred's. It’s a grin that seems to win over everyone he meets.
He’s a teenager who has never met a stranger.
“He loves to talk,” Valerie Corpe said. “He talks nonstop. He loves sports.”
However, some things don't always come as easily when you've grown up with cerebral palsy.
“I'm not that good at kicking,” he said.
But listen closely, because the 19-year-old might be able to teach you something about life.
“If you want to make something happen, go out and work for it,” he said.
Like the time the Smith Cotton senior came into the game and 80 yards to the endzone might have seemed impossible to some, but he made the touchdown.
“You have to believe in yourself,” he said.
Maybe that's what caught the eye of PJ's favorite player this fall. It might be why his story has gone viral.
“I'm the talk of the town,” he said.
The Chiefs sent him and his family to Miami with Super Bowl tickets for him and his stepdad Tony Corpe.
“It's a very cool experience, something we're going to have a blast with,” Tony said.
It was PJ's determination that got them there, but he hasn't let the fame go to his head.
Even professional athletes can learn something about PJ's strength...
“The Chiefs can do it if they only believe in themselves,” he said.
It comes from within.
“It's important not to judge someone by how they look on the outside,” Valerie said.
“Nothing can stop you from doing your dreams,” said PJ.
PJ might just be the Chiefs good luck charm, too. They're 6-0 since Patrick Mahomes handed him a game ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.