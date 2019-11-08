Chiefs rep in Madden tournament served time in plot to extort nude photos from underage girl
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The gamer representing the Kansas City Chiefs in the ongoing $700,000 Madden NFL esports tournament served prison time in a plot to extort nude photos from an underage girl in 2017.
Nathan Harris, 23, pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony intimidation in a sexual extortion plot and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He had also been charged with cyberstalking, but that charge was dropped in the plea deal.
Harris hacked into a computer in 2014 and acquired nude pictures of an underage teenage girl, then used those pictures to try to blackmail the girl into sending him more nude pics, the Champaign County Prosecutor's Office told KCTV5 News.
Harris had threatened to send the nude pics to the girl's family if she didn't send him more, the prosecutor said. Prosecutors during the case also alleged that Harris behaved similarly with four other teenage girls. When he himself was a teenager, Harris also forced a younger boy to engage in a sex act with him, according to the prosecutor.
Harris can be seen in online videos going by "FamedNate" and sporting Chiefs gear and facing off against other esports players in the tournament.
The EA Sports Madden NFL 20 Championship Series Tournament is currently ongoing, and holds a $700,000 purse.
Once players win the right to represent their individual team, such as the Chiefs, they then play against other teams' players, narrowing the pool down in a tournament format.
EA Sports holds the exclusive video game licensing rights for the NFL and its teams. Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the Madden 20 cover, the game being used for the tournament.
