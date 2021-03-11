KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are releasing two of their longtime offensive linemen, including a former No. 1 overall pick.
The Chiefs organization confirmed Thursday morning that they are releasing left tackle Eric Fisher and tackle Mitchell Schwartz.
The team selected Fisher, 30, with the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Schwartz, 31, is a multi-year Pro Bowl lineman who came to the Chiefs in 2016 after starting his career with the Cleveland Browns.
