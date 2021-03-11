APTOPIX AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and Mitchell Schwartz (71) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 Ed Zurga

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are releasing two of their longtime offensive linemen, including a former No. 1 overall pick. 

The Chiefs organization confirmed Thursday morning that they are releasing left tackle Eric Fisher and tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

The team selected Fisher, 30, with the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Schwartz, 31, is a multi-year Pro Bowl lineman who came to the Chiefs in 2016 after starting his career with the Cleveland Browns.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.