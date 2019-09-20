KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from kicking off their home opener at Arrowhead Stadium versus the Baltimore Ravens and several businesses are already reaping the benefits.
That includes the Noble Apparel tent, which sells Chiefs apparel right near the stadium.
Business is going well at the tent, which is set up on the popular road Blue Parkway. Because it has a lot of traffic that means great business for Mel Banks and his tent.
“We do Chiefs six months out of the year,” he said. “We started off in training camp in St. Joe’s. We had 50,000 crazy fans up there, and now we come down for the regular season, to the city.”
He’s a big Chiefs fans who makes a living selling their apparel.
“It beats busting bricks,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for five years and I have the absolute best time of my life doing it.”
For those five years, he’s been selling to all types of fans: young, old, bandwagon fans, and diehards.
“The Chiefs fans are the best fans in the country and they are like the postman; they are going to show up in any weather.”
Friday was a relatively quiet day, but gamedays are a whole other story. That’s the reason some fans decided to get some shopping done early ahead of Sunday’s big game.
The area gets backed up a lot, so if you want something you can just hold your cash out the window and they’ll do sales on the road.
Banks isn’t the only one getting great business.
The hotel located right near Arrowhead Stadium is really cashing in on the men in red.
Very excited is an understatement, especially for the folks at Best Western. They said they’re not only completely booked for Sunday, but for the next few months of Chiefs home games.
“They bring in a lot of business for us, especially now that we have Mahomes on our team,” said Aaron Marriott, General Manager at Premier Best Western. “We are seeing more business than ever.”
Marriott said he has no problem getting their 170 rooms filled.
“We are expecting quite the sold-out year here for the hotel, as we have been booking up,” he said. “We are pretty much booked up until the championship game.”
However, it’s business. Hotel employees said it only stops temporarily at kickoff and starts back up when the clock hits zero.
“Everybody stops working when the game is on,” said Lurue Ashley, who works at the hotel. “We have to see what’s going on.”
Even though the Best Western is now booked, the general manager told KCTV5 that people who are interested in staying in the hotel should always call ahead to check if a room has been freed up for them.
