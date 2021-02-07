APTOPIX 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been battling turf toe all postseason, and now an NFL source says he is expected to have toe surgery this offseason to deal with the nagging injury.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Mahomes is set to see a foot specialist after the Super Bowl. The quarterback's ailing toe has not healed on its own, and the Chiefs suspect that is an indication of how serious the injury has become, according to Rapoport's report.

The story goes on:

One source with direct knowledge of his injury marveled, "It's amazing how good he's looked considering the issue."

