KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been battling turf toe all postseason, and now an NFL source says he is expected to have toe surgery this offseason to deal with the nagging injury.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Mahomes is set to see a foot specialist after the Super Bowl. The quarterback's ailing toe has not healed on its own, and the Chiefs suspect that is an indication of how serious the injury has become, according to Rapoport's report.
The story goes on:
One source with direct knowledge of his injury marveled, "It's amazing how good he's looked considering the issue."
