NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is replacing the late Bob McNair as head of the NFL's influential financial committee.
Hunt has been on the committee for seven years. McNair passed away in November.
Other owners on the committee are Atlanta's Arthur Blank, Tampa Bay's Joel Glazer, Indianapolis' Jim Irsay, Jacksonville's Shahid Khan, New England's Robert Kraft, Philadelphia's Jeffrey Lurie and Miami's Stephen Ross.
Hunt was the chairman of the league's international committee. Glazer will move into that spot, but Hunt will remain with that group.
Lurie, Chicago's George H. McCaskey, Pittsburgh's Art Rooney II, Ross, Washington's Dan Snyder and San Francisco's John York comprise that committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.