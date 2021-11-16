KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Chiefs Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his cancer diagnosis.
Curley Culp, who played with the Chiefs as left defensive tackle in their Super Bowl IV victory in 1970, announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.— Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 16, 2021
In the announcement, Culp asked for followers and fans to donate to their local cancer organizations to help eradicate the disease.
Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He's a six-time All Pro defensive lineman who played for the Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.
