LOS ANGELES (KCTV) -- Chiefs' defensive end Frank Clark is set to appear in an LA courtroom Monday morning on a felony weapons charge from over the summer.
Clark has an arraignment and plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. Los Angeles time, which is 10:30 a.m. central time. There is no indication of whether Clark will physically appear, or whether he and/or his attorney may be able to check in virtually.
The charge stems from a March 13 arrest. A separate June arrest involved a submachine gun that was found in Clark's car, according to a CNN report. Clark's attorney told KCTV5 that the gun belongs to Clark's bodyguard. There have been no charges in that June arrest.
Clark was inactive for Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles because of a hamstring injury. The Chiefs won that game in Philadelphia 42-30.
