KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game went on sale Monday morning, with single-game tickets for later playoff rounds being announced at a later date, depending on final standings.
Jackson County residents got the first opportunity to buy the tickets online with an online presale from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, using a credit card with a billing ZIP code within Jackson County.
Season ticket members can opt-in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-the-play basis, with season ticketholders' accounts only being charged one each home playoff game is confirmed. They also had the opportunity to buy additional single-game tickets starting at 11 a.m. Monday.
Non-Jackson County residents and non-season ticketholders were allowed to buy single-game playoff tickets for a home AFC Wild Card game starting at noon Monday online at chiefs.com/tickets/
The NFL's Wild Card games are scheduled to take place the weekend of Jan. 15, with Divisional Round games the following weekend and the Conference Championship games on Jan. 30.
Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles.
The Chiefs lead the AFC West division by one game over the LA Chargers, and are tied with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots for the AFC's best record.
Only one team from each conference will receive a first-round bye. All other teams must play in the Wild Card round weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.