KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you have an Amazon Alexa device and you’re a Chiefs fan, we suggest not asking her who is winning the Super Bowl this year. Some have tried it and she’s been saying the 49ers.
However, Alexa isn’t the only one betting against the Chiefs. A popular show predicted this year’s Super Bowl a long time ago and it’s not looking too good for our boys in red.
For every person wearing blue at the Royals FanFest, there was red. But no matter what color people were wearing on Friday, everybody was thinking about the Chiefs.
“We are going to win the Super Bowl. Go Chiefs! And, Kelce is going to do the dance,” one fan said.
There’s one cartoon show that feels otherwise, though.
Back in 1999, the Simpsons aired an episode called “Sunday, Cruddy Sunday” that shows a team resembling the 49ers winning the Super Bowl in (you guessed it) Miami.
“The Simpsons have had a lot of episodes where they have predicted a lot of stuff,” admitted Chiefs fan Chris Short.
Wildly enough, he’s right. The Simpsons had an episode in 1993 that predicted the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl, which they did in ’93. Also, back in 1992, the “Lisa the Greek” episode predicted the Redskins would win the Super Bowl. Three days later, they won.
It’s not only sports that the show has a strong track record in, though. In 2000, the episode “Bart to the Future” predicts Donald Trump will be president.
So, this has got a lot attention on social media and people are posting that the Simpsons predicted the 49ers winning the Super Bowl in Miami.
It may spike the interest of San Francisco fans, but we’re not buying it back home.
“Not happening,” one fan simply said.
“They will not win in Miami,” Ronnie Espeland said. “We have the MVP in Mahomes. They are not going to be able to beat Mahomes and Frank Clark. No.”
“It’s definitely not going to happen this year because the Chiefs are going to bring home the title and they are going to win it this year,” another fan said. “It’s going to make the Simpsons look bad.”
No matter whether you bleed blue or red, KC’s fans will always stay loyal to their teams no matter what the odds are.
