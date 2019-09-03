KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, more than 2,000 airlines have canceled flights because of Hurricane Dorian. KCTV5 News’ Kelli Taylor video chatted with her sister who lives in Palm Beach County, Florida. She says, it’s a ghost town.
Rain has been on and off in Boynton Beach Tuesday. She says businesses, grocery stores and many gas stations are closed.
She says this a storm like not a lot of people have seen before because it was very slow moving. Many Floridians began preparing for the storm Thursday.
“Palm Beach County schools are closed until Wednesday and that’s the same for Broward County as well as Miami Dade. At this time, I think they’re just waiting to see exactly what’s going to happen, just because you never know. As much as they are saying we are in the clear, they’re still recommending that those evacuation places, those that did evacuate, for them to stay away. Some individuals did decide to go back, but most people are still at those shelters just waiting it out,” Kristal Taylor, Boynton Beach, Florida resident said.
KCTV5 News talked to some Chiefs fans headed to Florida later this week for the team’s first regular season game in Jacksonville.
“We’re kind of diehards when it comes to our Chiefs. My husband and I are season ticket members,” Keena Dooley, Chiefs fan heading to Jacksonville, said.
“I live and die Chiefs, that’s what it’s about. I have a tattoo, my house is flooded with Chiefs decorations,” Dante Jones, Chiefs fan heading to Jacksonville, said.
While they’re pumped to watch the team take the field in sunny Florida, they can’t help but worry about Hurricane Dorian hovering the area.
“It’s a little nerve-racking, that’s why I’m hoping everything kind of passes by there so that way we don’t have to stress about it. It’s definitely totally different than being in Missouri and worrying about what we do,” Dooley said.
Jones, Dooley and their spouses rented an Airbnb on the beach and they’re hoping the storm doesn’t devastate the area.
“I thought I was going to picture myself being on the beach in a swimsuit, chilling having a good time, but that can ruin those plans real fast,” Jones said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Chiefs who say their travel plans are still on schedule and they leave Saturday night.
As for the Jaguars, they’ve cancelled practice until Thursday.
“Tough situation, state of emergency and evacuation that effects team and community and state. Hope everyone is safe and has a plan. We have plan in place, evacuation ends tomorrow at 4. Hopefully everyone is listening to officials’ instructions. No practice tomorrow or Wednesday and hopefully we will bring the team back at noon,” Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone said.
Right now, everyone is playing the waiting game hoping for good weather and a great game.
“We’re kind of just playing wait-and-see, wait-and-see, wait-and-see and I just don’t want to wait until it’s too late and then end up being in a really bad position,” Jones said.
As of now, Jacksonville is expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian late Wednesday. The game-day forecast shows temperatures in the 90’s and humid throughout the game. But as you know, hurricanes can change course at any time.
