KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of lower bowl seats will be pulled out of Arrowhead Stadium on Monday morning that fans will be able to purchase.
Each seat of the 6,000-8,000 seats will have the coveted Arrowhead logo and customers will get to select the row and seat number they want.
Double seats will cost $509, and a single seat will set you back $397. Season ticket members will get a 10% discount.
A portion of each sale will go back to Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department for upgrades to its parks.
“As we celebrate this historic moment in our community, I am excited about another opportunity to provide fans with a piece of Chiefs Kingdom,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “I appreciate our partnership with Schneider Industries, who has worked closely with our Parks + Rec Department to ensure success of the first sale of Arrowhead Stadium seats. Thanks to the County Legislature, the proceeds from that sale will make all of our playgrounds fully accessible to those with special needs. I look forward to continuing our positive collaboration for the betterment of Jackson County.”
A similar sale in August of Arrowhead’s red seats generated more than $150,000 to help make county playgrounds fully accessible.
Fan can purchase the seats here starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
Sections of the orange seats will be removed as part of the first phase of the renovation, and Schneider Industries, Inc. continues to partner with Jackson County to sell a select number of these seats to fans. The new seats going back into the stadium will be red, making these particular seats a true collector’s item.
“What better way to remember this historic season than to bring home a piece of Arrowhead Stadium,” said Bruce Schneider-President of Schneider Industries. “Season ticket holders sat in the vast majority of these orange seats and now fans will be able to select their row and seat number ... meaning you can have the seats your family has owned for decades.”
