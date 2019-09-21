KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Charlie Wynn is a miracle who was born seven weeks premature.
“He was born in a vegetative state and we were told to take him home and love him for as long as he was here,” Cheryl Wynn, mother of Charlie, said.
And Cheryl has been doing just that for 15 years now.
“He is a blessing, he’s been here since seven weeks before he’s supposed to be, he’s never stopped giving up,” Cheryl said.
For most of Charlie’s life, he’s been bound to his chair because of a long battle with cerebral palsy.
“He’s a kid. For as much pain as he goes through every day, he never lets it show, not even a moment,” Cheryl said.
Charlie is a diehard fan of two things, Madden and the Chiefs and Sunday, Charlie turns 16. He has a pair of wishes, for the Chiefs to win and hopefully a call or message from one of the Chiefs players.
Saturday, he already got a surprise happy birthday Facetime call, from Patrick Mahomes’ sister, dad and his mom.
“He got stunned for a second and then he was very talkative, and as soon as they got ready to hang up to board the plane, he just went into meltdown mode. He just couldn’t handle it, he was just overwhelmed by everything,” Cheryl said.
A moment this family and this young boy will never forget. For this die hard fan, he hopes one day to step into the sea of red.
“One day we will make it to Arrowhead before I die,” Charlie said.
But for now, he’s just grateful for the special birthday shout-out and can’t wait to find out who’ll he’ll hear from next.
