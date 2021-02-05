Some fans might be disappointed they can't make it down to Tampa to see the Chiefs run it back, but one local fan is just happy to be home after battling COVID-19 for months.

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – After three months away from his home of more than 20 years, Richard Vega set foot inside. Like a true Kansas Citian, his first meal back at home was barbeque.

Vega battled Covid for three months in a hospital ICU on a ventilator and in various rehab facilities. For a Chiefs fan, his release date couldn’t come at a better time.

“The timing is awesome,” said Vega’s oldest son Steven. “He’s super excited.”

The Vega family decided to celebrate his return the way campions do, with a parade.

“It feels good to be home,” said Vega while holding his three grandchildren.

The 61-year-old father of three said what he missed most while stuck inside was his family.

“It’s tough. It’s tough,” said Richard Vega. “And it’s still not over.”

Vega walks around his home with an oxygen tank and is taking every precaution despite having Covid antibodies. He warns everyone to wear a mask.

