WICHITA, KS (KCTV) -- Watching the AFC Championship game from GEHA Field at Arrowhead would be a dream for any fan. But this year, Jason Madhu is content to stay home.
Madhu has been staying close to his friends and family since the passing of his mother, Amber Patel. She died two weeks ago from a chronic lung condition.
"She always wanted to turn a negative into a positive," he recalled. "That's just how she was."
After Sunday's thrilling victory over the Bills, Madhu wanted to do something to honor his mother. He decided to put out a call on Twitter.
"I said, 'Hey Chiefs Kingdom, help me find a single mom who wants to go to the game.'"
Madhu eventually connected with a woman in Chicago whose son experiences autism. Madhu said he is covering their flight and hotel room, in addition to the game tickets.
As Madhu's tweet went viral it had a ripple effect. Shahrouz Ebadian, a Chiefs fan in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, wanted to join in. He bought tickets for two other single moms and their kids.
"If you're in a position to help somebody, you should," Ebadian said.
Madhu hopes this won't just be a one-time thing. He is glad to watch from home, knowing another mom will be making memories with her child.
"I want to do this, hopefully next season and beyond," he said.
