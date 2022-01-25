CHICAGO, IL/KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A member of the Chiefs front office is heading to Chicago as the new general manager of the Bears.
Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is finalizing a deal to be the Bears' next GM, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Chicago Bears ownership on Jan. 10 fired both GM Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy, following a disappointing 6-11 season that capped off a 4-year coaching run for Nagy that resulted in zero playoff wins.
Then Bears CEO George McCaskey was spotted Tuesday morning personally escorting Poles through Chicago's O'Hare Airport (see that video here), fueling speculation that the Bears had zeroed in on their favorite candidate.
Poles had interviewed for the Bears' open GM spot last week before meeting again with Chicago brass on Tuesday morning.
Other GM candidates who had been getting serious consideration for the job included Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, who was the Brown's assistant GM in 2018 and 2019.
Several executives, players and coaches have swapped between the Bears and Chiefs in recent years. Longtime Bears scout Chris Ballard became the Chiefs' director of player personnel and football operations from 2013 to 2016, before leaving for the Indianapolis Colts' GM spot. Andy Reid disciple Matt Nagy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator before leading the Bears to a 12-4 season in his first year as head coach. Backup Chiefs quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Nick Foles both had multi-year stints in Chicago afterwards.
