KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tickets for what may be the Chiefs' first home game of the upcoming playoffs are set to go on sale Wednesday morning, opening up to the general public at noon.
Tickets to a Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale to Jackson County residents starting at 9 a.m. on the Chiefs' website. NFL Divisional Round games are scheduled to be played the weekend on Jan. 22.
Season ticket members can opt-in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-the-play basis, with season ticketholders' accounts only being charged one each home playoff game is confirmed. They also have the opportunity to buy additional single-game tickets starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the Divisional Round.
The general public can start buying Divisional Round Chiefs playoff tickets at noon on the Chiefs' website.
The first round of the playoffs, the Wild Card Round, happens the previous weekend---the weekend of Jan. 15---but it's not clear yet whether the Chiefs will play a game in the Wild Card Round, since the AFC's top seed gets a first-round bye.
The Chiefs currently hold the AFC's top seed. With a record of 10-4, the Chiefs lead both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans by one game. Both of those teams are currently 9-5.
Wild Card Round tickets went on sale Dec. 13. Conference Championship game tickets will go on sale on an unspecified future date.
