Chargers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) fires up the crowd against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

 Reed Hoffmann

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – One Chiefs player is going to pay for all adoptions of dogs that are currently at KC Pet Project.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has decided to pay for all of the adoptions for dogs who became available for adoption on Sunday or before.

KC Pet Project has multiple locations where dogs can be adopted at. Zona Rosa Adoption Center is located at 8721 N. Stoddard Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri, 64153.

You can also head to Petco Adoption Center located at 11620 W 95th Street Overland Park, Kansas, 66214.

