LOS ANGELES, CA (KCTV) -- Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Grand and Adams around 9:20 p.m.
Clark was stopped by police for a vehicle code violation in that area.
Clark was then arrested after officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag inside his vehicle.
He was then arrested on a concealed firearm in a vehicle violation, which is a felony.
A prosecutor will ultimately determine if charges are filed.
Jail records show Clark was booked into the Los Angeles County jail that same night. The record shows that he was released on Monday at 2:30 p.m. after posting bond, which had been set at $35,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.