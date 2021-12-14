KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Star Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is in COVID-19 protocol, meaning he is not currently practicing and could be out for Thursday night's game in Los Angeles.
The Chiefs take on the Chargers just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Only one game separates the two teams in the AFC West standings. The Chargers won their last matchup, at Arrowhead Stadium, on Sept. 26 by a score of 30-24.
Jones has seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits on the year.
Under the NFL's COVID protocol rules, vaccinated players who test positive can come back and play as long as they obtain two negative COVID tests at least 24 hours apart from each other.
Unvaccinated players are isolated for 10 days, after which they can return to play once they obtain two negative tests at least 24 hours apart from each other.
Jones has not said whether he is vaccinated, but he appears on the CDC website advocating vaccination:
“It’s very important to not only protect yourself but others around you, especially those who are older and the youth. If you haven’t gotten the vaccine, get it not only for you, but for the people around you.”
