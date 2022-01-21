KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The mayor of Buffalo is going to come thiiissss close to knowing what premium Kansas City BBQ tastes like.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday morning revealed that he is putting LC's BBQ on the line in a bet with Buffalo's mayor over the outcome of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round tilt between the Chiefs and the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
If the Bills win (Ha!), Lucas will send LC's BBQ to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. If the Chiefs win, Brown will send Lucas wings from La Nova Wings in Buffalo.
The mayor held a similar bet last week with Pittsburgh's mayor, as the Chiefs hosted the Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs won 42-21, and Lucas received some Pittsburgh BBQ (Weird flex, but O.K.?).
Had the Steelers won, Lucas would've had to send Joe's Kansas City BBQ to Pittsburgh.
What do you think Nashville or Cincinnati will put on the line next week for the AFC Championship game?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.