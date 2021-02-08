KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Following the Chiefs' 31-9 Super Bowl loss Sunday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team boarded its United charter plane and flew back to Kansas City, arriving at 2:44 a.m. at KCI.
Although they didn't come back to any fanfare or with the Lombardi Trophy in-hand, the Chiefs have had an incredible run since their last playoff loss more than two years ago. And they believe they're just getting started.
KCTV5 Sports' Dani Welniak recaps what went wrong Sunday night, and what's next for the team, and KCTV5 News' Abby Dodge recaps the latest on the assistant coach's crash that left a young child critically injured:
