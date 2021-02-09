KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say a five-year-old girl remains in critical condition five days after a crash involving Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced they placed Britt Reid on administrative leave following the February 4th crash that remains under investigation.
“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested. Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery,” a statement released by Kansas City Chiefs said.
Court records revealed police seized Britt Reid’s cell phone to try to determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash that may have distracted his attention. They will also examine what calls where made following the crash.
Investigators are waiting on crime lab toxicology results for blood drawn from Britt Reid to try to determine if he was impaired at the time of the crash. According to a search warrant filed in the case, an officer reported that on Febuary 4th around 9:10PM Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has continued to express concern for Ariel and her family. "My heart goes out to that young lady,” Andy Reid said on Monday during a press availability following the Super Bowl.
On Tuesday, Kansas City police did not discuss specifics of the ongoing investigation into the crash involving Britt Reid at a media briefing. “We want to be as transparent as possible without jeopardizing an investigation,” Capt. David Jackson with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Media Unit said. “We want justice for this little girl.”
Investigators explained it typically takes between 30 to 60 days to reconstruct a crash where there is a serious injury and impairment is under investigation. Crash reconstructionist use mapping equipment to create a forensic map of major crash scenes. “We get one shot at getting it completely right,” Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department said. “We're going to put the highest emphasis on obtaining the evidence we need so that we can arrive at a correct investigative conclusion.”
Because the Kansas City Missouri police department has dash cameras on every patrol car, there will be dash camera video from officers responding to the crash involving Britt Reid. Body worn cameras are not yet deployed in every patrol division. The division where the crash occurred does not currently have body worn cameras.
