KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The chief of the Kansas City Kansas Police Department has announced his retirement early this fall.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon with the news he was stepping down effective September 11.
In the statement, Zeigler noted many highlights in his nearly three decades of service, include the department’s Community Policing program, the training and development of the Crisis Intervention Team, the creations of Project ACT & ICON and the departments summer cadet program.
He ended the statement to the department by calling serving as a law enforcement officer “one of the noblest callings a person can answer.”
I am retiring effective September 11, 2019. Thank you for all of the support during my time as Chief! pic.twitter.com/cXRrtZrJtv— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 10, 2019
