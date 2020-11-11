KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chicken N Pickle is marking this Veteran's Day by raising money for local heroes.
Today only, the sport bar located at W. 18th and Burlington in the Northland is donating 10% of the proceeds to Hero Fund USA, which supports families of first responders and provides departments with funding for safety equipment. The event began with a flag raising ceremony and the singing of the national anthem, featuring local firefighters and police, many of whom are veterans.
"An overwhelming number of first responders, at least in the Kansas City area are also military veterans," said Darrell Smith, CEO of Hero Fund USA. "I think once that heart to serve is established through a military career, it carries over into their civilian life by wanting to help their communities."
Smith says the Hero Fund raises all its money through special events and sponsorships, like today's event at Chicken N Pickle, but those events have become far and few between Due to the pandemic. Smith tells KCTV5 News they've missed out on multiple key fundraisers.
"Every event like this is so incrementally important to us, because we have departments that need safety equipment and unfortunately it's been a dangerous, deadly year for first responders," Smith said.
If you would like to support Hero Fund USA, consider donating online or stop by Chicken N Pickle before 11 p.m. to meet local first responders and have a meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.