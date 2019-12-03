KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rock band Chicago will be co-headlining a tour with Rick Springfield next year in Kansas City.
In 2020, they will play under the stars at Starlight Theatre on June 24. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 6.
Hailed as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at No. 10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists of All Time.
Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades, and the group has toured every year since the beginning—they’ve never missed a year.
Australian musician and actor Rick Springfield is the creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, a Grammy winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.” He’s an accomplished film and television actor and, in 2014, Springfield was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His latest album “Orchestrating My Life" was released in April 2019 to wide acclaim.
