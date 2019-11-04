Cher in Concert - Milwaukee

Cher performs during the "Here We Go Again" tour at the Fiserv Forum on Sun, May 12, 2019, in Milwaukee. 

 (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- World famous superstar Cher has added new dates to the 'Here We Go Again Tour,'  and she's coming to Kansas City next year.

She will perform on April 18, 2020, at the Sprint Center. Presales start at 10 a.m. Thursday. Click here for more information.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning performer has conquered every endeavor from concerts, recordings, Broadway, TV, movies, film directing and books.

Cher has released more than 25 albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide in her Grammy-winning solo recording career.

