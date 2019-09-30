BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – Troopers with the Kansas Turnpike Authority are investigating after a vehicle they were pursuing hit another vehicle killing a 19-year-old from Illinois.
KTA officials said that police were attempting to pull over a tan Tahoe for a registration violation at mile marker 414, which is around 78th Street, shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.
During the pursuit, the suspect turned the Tahoe around and traveled the wrong way on Interstate 70, crashing into a red Subaru that the 19-year-old was driving.
The Subaru was not involved in the pursuit, and the collision killed the driver.
No troopers were injured in this crash, and the suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries after attempting to run. KHP said the top speed of the chase was around 80 to 90 miles an hour.
KHP told KCTV5 News the suspect had a warrant for his arrest, he was wanted for aggravated robbery. They also said the suspect was crying and was remorseful.
The right lane of westbound I-70 at mile marker 217.6 is closed.
