KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A police pursuit that started on the Missouri side of the state line Monday afternoon ended in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 30th and Prospect around 2:30 p.m. involving a vehicle that officers said they had received complaints about for a few days.
The suspect vehicle fled from officers, eventually making its way to Interstate 670 and then Interstate 70 and crossing into KCK.
Officers made a tactical stop on the vehicle, striking the suspect car and sending it off the road and into a fence near South 18th Street and Buckner Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident, and officers at the scene told KCTV5 News that the man was wanted on a federal warrant and under investigation for multiple municipal criminal actions.
