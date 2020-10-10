LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – There were big surprises and big fun for some incredible kids out at Leawood City Park today.
Six deserving children got some new wheels thanks to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Variety KC.
A morning get-together in Leawood turned out to be much more than the average day at the park.
Six kids were chosen by Variety KC to get some new wheels, thanks to a grant from the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
The bikes are custom made for each child, based on their disability.
Their reactions say it all.
Braxton Cornelius’ 2-year-old son, Wyatt, took to his new tricycle right away.
“He loves it,” said Cornelius. “Kind of puts together all his senses and helps them know his body and really move well.”
Mason Silvey, 12, has had other bikes in the past but his new one is special.
“None of these look like this, but this is cool!” he said.
Francisco Perez’ son, Matthew, is loving his new bike too…
“It’s great,” Perez said. “He can use it for summer, and I think he’s enjoying very good right now, so we are so happy about that.”
While the bikes are expensive, it was an easy decision for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to foot the bill.
“Variety KC is one of our favorite charities and when the option was presented to us -- the bikes are not cheap by any means -- we definitely wanted to step in and help and the kids who deserve it,” said Marques Fitch, with the foundation. “So, the price tag doesn’t matter. The smiles are on these kids’ faces, the independence they will have, it’s priceless. You can’t put a price tag on it.”
