RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) – A man found shot dead outside his Jeep at a gas pump at a Riverside QuikTrip on Saturday was shot in the head from behind at close range. That’s just one piece of new information available in a charging affidavit filed in court.
What’s missing though, is a motive. The information makes it clear what it was not. It was not random. The man charged has been described as a friend of the victim whose actions came seemingly out of the blue.
Friends and acquaintances from the victim’s native Ethiopia wailed in shock and grief Saturday. Two of their own were taken. One was killed, another arrested for murder.
They knew Tariku Fite as kind, quiet, hard-working, and dedicated to welcoming new Ethiopian immigrants to the place he’d called home for more than a decade.
The Platte County Prosecutor charged Daniel Kelati with Fite’s murder. According to a charging affidavit, Kelati walked up to the very first officer answering the 911 call early Saturday afternoon and said, quote, “Officer, I am the one, I kill him,” then directed the officer to the gun in his SUV.
The victim’s best friend told detectives Kelati was a friend and former co-worker, also from Ethiopia, and had no conflicts with Fite that he knew of.
“This is not your typical murder,” said Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. “We have a man who knew his assailant by all accounts, but there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two of them.
Zahnd said not having a motive to explain the actions is odd but not unheard of.
“We always want to know why. The human condition is to want to know why somebody did something particularly if it’s something really terrible, like a murder,” he remarked.
A detective described surveillance video showing Kelati pull up behind Fite, wait for him to get out and start pumping, then walk up and shoot him in the back of the head.
“It does not appear that there is any communication between the two prior to Fite being shot,” the detective wrote in the court affidavit. “Fite can be seen falling to the ground and Kelati goes back to his vehicle. Kelati starts to pull forward but then stops.”
Zahnd said knowing what motivates someone to kill is not essential to prosecution, but it matters in other ways.
“Sometimes you never find out,” Zahnd added, “but we hope as we continue to look through cell phone records and talk to other witnesses that perhaps we’ll be able to unpack why this happened.”
The court affidavit indicates that after making the initial confession at the gas station, Kelati declined to give a statement in formal questioning.
