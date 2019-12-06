KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Brian Smith, the owner of Rockstar Burgers, was charged on Friday with domestic assault and armed criminal action.

That was a relief for many following the social media frenzy about Smith.

The restaurant is now closed, and the owner is in jail without bond.

The charges accuse him of pistol whipping a now ex-girlfriend at an apartment he rented in Parkville.

Earlier this week, Smith announced that his last day of business would be Monday. However, he would not give a reason.

Now, signs on the door say, “closed indefinitely.” Plus, the windows are covered with black plastic bags.

Accusations started spreading on social media early last week, with photos and videos of a woman with a gash on her head and a video involving sex acts with a dog.

Posters were attached to light poles with the rally cry “Shut Down Rockstar,” referring to the nickname some say Smith used to describe himself and the restaurant, too.

People tagged the KCPD on social media on Monday, Nov. 25, asking, what they were “going to do about the situation at Rockstar burger?” Police said they didn’t have solid information or a victim’s identity.

We know now from today’s criminal court filing, that a woman came to police on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to file a report of assault.

According to court documents, a woman came to police the day after the social media frenzy began to report that on Sunday, Nov. 24, the owner -- an ex-boyfriend -- pistol whipped her. She told police Smith “forced open the locked bedroom door” and hit her in the head “with a silver .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, the same gun Brian Smith always carries in his waistband.”

She said he’d attacked her before, at one point choking her. She said she hadn’t reported him sooner because she was afraid. Police took photos of her injury.

They arrested Brian Smith on Thursday and he was charged for that alleged assault Friday.

Some on social media have expressed relief that he’s now in jail. Others have continued to ask about why he’s not facing more charges. Plus, Kansas City police continue to get questions about the video.

Today, the police posted on Twitter saying there is an active, multi-jurisdictional investigation and that they need an actual firsthand witness or victim on each potential crime.

They urge any possible additional victims to come forward.

We don’t know if the photos and videos circulating on social media involve the same woman involved in today’s charge for domestic assault.

Those who have waged a two-week long campaign for the place to be closed have expressed relief that something official has finally happened.

The Platte County prosecutor, who filed today’s charges, said Smith will stay in jail until he goes before a judge. The judge could set a bond amount, but the prosecutor has requested that Smith stay in jail without bond.