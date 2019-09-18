INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – New charges are bringing some relief to a stroke survivor who was brutally attacked inside her own Independence home. KCTV5 News first told you about the assault last month.

The victim has limited mobility and some difficulty communicating. With the help of her family, she was able to tell police who did this to her by recognizing photos of the suspect on Facebook.

The victim opened her door on August 3 to let a man and woman inside her home, she thought they were bringing her grandchildren to see her because the man was an acquaintance of her son. Prosecutors say Joseph Pickering then forced his way inside.

“Started beating on my mom. Basically, knocked her to the ground. Took her rings off her fingers,” Rachel Harris, the victim’s daughter, said.

Last month, Harris shared what happened to her mom with KCTV5 News viewers in hopes of catching her mother’s attacker.

She said Pickering beat her mom, who was diagnosed with scoliosis and survived a stroke, with a metal clothing hook to steal cash, three sentimental rings and her pain medication. The assault caused facial fractures.

“He could have taken her stuff and walked right out. She wouldn't have been able to do anything. She can barely walk. She only has use of one arm,” Harris said.

Court records filed Wednesday say several people told investigators Pickering was the attacker. After his arrest, he was questioned by police. Investigators say he told them he had received death threats due to the assault and he blurted out that he didn’t understand why he was the only one who was, “in custody for this sh**.”

Pickering is charged with two felonies including robbery and assault. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.