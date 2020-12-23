INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in a case that critically injured a man in a hit-and-run crash.
Flor M. Sales-Najarro, 25, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
Prosecutors allege Sales-Najarro struck Clanton D. Perkins, 53, near the intersection of 23rd Street and Liberty on December 22. Sales-Najarra fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested later that day.
Clanton Perkins, who was on a bicycle at the time of the crash, is still in the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. According to court documents, Perkins is in an induced coma due to a large brain bleed. Perkins is currently on a ventilator.
Flor M. Sales-Najarro is being held on a bond of $100,000 cash only, she is scheduled for a hearing on December 29 in a Jackson County courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.