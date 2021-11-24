KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash in connection with a fatal September hit and run.
Arnold King, 23, has been charged in the incident that killed 31-year-old Valeria Villa-Alvarado September 17 at the intersection of 12th and Bales.
According to police, King was driving on Bales at a high rate of speed when he disregarded a stop sign and hit Villa-Alvarado's car. King and a passenger both fled the scene. Villa-Alvarado was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two children were in the car and injured.
Villa-Alvarado was a secretary at East High School in KCMO, where she worked at since 2018. She is survived by two young daughters.
