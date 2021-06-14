JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man is facing charges -- including murder -- in connection with a fatal crash that happened as he was fleeing from police earlier this month, which led to the death of a 73-year-old woman.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 30-year-old Francois C. Orloff has been charged with second-degree murder, resisting arrest, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
According to court records, the crash happened on 50 Highway in Lake Lotawana on June 4.
At the scene, they identified that 73-year-old Patsy Arnold had died from injuries she sustained due to the crash.
Police found a red Ford Ranger on its top in a ditch along the highway.
Orloff was taken into custody by a deputy near the scene after he got out of the Ford Ranger and ran away.
Orloff told police he took drugs in an attempt to kill himself, then "just started driving faster and faster" in an attempt to end his life.
"Other charges may be filed in the future," according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000/10 percent.
A mugshot is not currently available of Orloff.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741.
