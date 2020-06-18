KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: As of Thursday, June 18, charges have been filed in connection with a homicide at a Northland Price Chopper.
Blade E. Elliot has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
A mugshot is not available at this time.
All previous coverage and updates are below.
UPDATE: The police said later on Friday night that they had found the suspect vehicle they were looking for.
They said, "Thank you all for all the overwhelming tips and assistance! This vehicle has been located and detectives have two subjects of interest that they are speaking with."
UPDATE: On Friday, June 12, the KCPD provided pictures and a more detailed description of the suspect vehicle.
It is described as a black 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sedan. It has an unknown license plate number and may even be a temporary tag. The front license plate placard is some type of symbol with writing under it.
The occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
Previous coverage is below.
Police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon (June 8) in a Northland Price Chopper parking lot.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Trinton Phillips.
Police were called to the 9700 block of North Ash just before 5:30 p.m. on a shooting. When they arrived at the location, they located Phillips dead inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The suspect vehicle from witnesses is that it was a dark-colored sedan that left the scene in an unknown direction.
Police said it is believed that this homicide is as a result of an attempted robbery.
If anyone saw or heard anything, please call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of $25,000 cash is available for tips leading to an arrest.
