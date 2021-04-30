KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office has charged Tyla Jack in connection to this week's incident at Carl Bruce Middle School.
She has been charged with six counts: one count of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and criminal threat.
Police say she turned herself in earlier this week.
On Thursday, the KCKPD said that Tyla Jack had turned herself in at KCKPD headquarters.
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the primary suspect in the altercation outside Carl Bruce Middle School on Tuesday.
The police believe Tyla Jack, 39, was driving the pictured vehicle when it struck and seriously injured the mother of another student.
This incident happened around 3:15 p.m.
The middle school is located near 18th and Parallel Parkway. It was formerly "Northwest Middle School."
Tyla Jack was last seen leaving the area in a dark gray 2015 Buick Verano with Missouri license plates of "JF2R7J."
Previous coverage on this incident and further details regarding what happened can be found here.
