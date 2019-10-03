UPDATE: Charges have been filed against 46-year-old James Ponder in this incident.
He is charged with resisting arrest, property damage in the 3rd degree, and three counts of assault in the 4th degree.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $20,000.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police trying to stop an SUV being driven by a man wanted on a felony warrant said they had to shoot at the driver after he tried to hit officers with the vehicle.
According to Capt. Tim Hernandez of the Kansas City Police Department, the officers recognized the vehicle connected to the suspect and attempted a car check around 1 p.m. in the area of Roberts Street and Indiana Avenue.
Police say the driver initially stopped, then began accelerating at the officers as they approached his vehicle, a gold Ford Expedition.
At this point one of the officers fired at the vehicle, which fled the scene, hitting two police cruisers, multiple civilian vehicles and several fences as the driver tore through neighborhood yards.
Officers began searching for the suspect in areas nearby and found the SUV at a property near 20th Street and Askew Avenue. Police continued to search nearby and eventually found the suspect in a residence.
Police have rifles drawn pointed at a home on Askew and 20th street.
The police were able to communicate with the suspect and peacefully talk him out of the home. Officers said he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury from the earlier exchange with police. They rendered him aid at the scene until he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
The KCPD’s accident investigation unit has responded to the scene of the original stop to review that incident and the damage caused afterwards.
