KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County prosecutors have filed charges against the suspect in a Wednesday night police chase that resulted in a crash that seriously injured a woman and a 2 year old child, Kansas City police said on Friday.
Police are expected to release the suspect's name Friday, along with specifics on the charges the man is facing.
Officers responded Wednesday night to a report of a disturbance involving a man that was armed and intentionally hitting cars in the area of 47th Street and Raytown Road.
Witnesses also told police the suspect was trying to assault a female, according to the department.
Officers located the vehicle with the man in the area of 53rd and Hardy and tried to stop the vehicle. But the vehicle refused to stop, and officers pursued it, believing the man was a danger to the public.
The vehicle struck a second car in the area of 47th Street and Raytown Road. In that vehicle were a 2-year-old and a woman. The child suffered serious injuries, and the woman had critical injuries. Authorities the next day said they did not have any updates on their medical statuses.
KCTV5 spoke Thursday to a woman who said she is the mother of the suspect's children. She said she didn't see any of this coming.
“He’s an amazing dad. He’s an incredible father. He is," said Galina Nazarenko. "He had some demons, evidently, that he was suppressing, wasn’t open about and I wasn’t aware."
Nazarenko said her ex-boyfriend wasn’t dealing with their breakup well.
The broken lights on her driveway are a reflection of her family. Nazarenko said two of the four children living in her home went back to live with their biological mother.
“It broke me,” she said.“I feel guilty. I feel terrible for (those injured). I want to reach out to them and I want them to know that I am so sorry. I’m sorry.”
Nazarenko says the actions of her children’s father were out of character.
“I know that he, he is probably living with a lot of regret, especially for that young child," she said. "If he was of sound mind, he would not have done any of this."
