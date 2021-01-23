JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month, which took a woman's life.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, 25-year-old Travon M. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, the KCPD went to the 3600 block of Olive on Jan. 12 for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle near 45th and Prospect. The rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.
That victim, 60-year-old Linda Gantt, later died from the gunshot wounds she sustained.
Police recovered 19 9mm shell casings at the crime scene.
Witnesses told police that an argument had happened outside a house in the 3600 block of Olive St.
The person who was driving the vehicle that Gantt was found in said the suspect confronted them after they arrived at that house. When the driver pulled away, shots were fired. Then, Gantt said she had been shot.
One woman told police that Williams took her to Clinton, MO in Henry County after the fatal shooting. KCPD detectives soon determined that Williams was in Henry County.
Williams was then taken into custody and detectives recovered a gun in Henry County that was determined to have fired the shots on Olive Street in KC.
Prosecutors have requested a $1 million cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.