JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lawrence man has been charged after slamming a KCPD officer's hand in a door at police headquarters last night.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 23-year-old Preston T. Foster has been charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Both are misdemeanors.
According to court documents, the officer was trying to leave the Kansas City Police Department Headquarters on Friday night while a demonstration was going on outside when Foster interfered.
The officer told detectives that Foster "repeatedly" slammed the door on his hand.
The protester told police that he was trying to brace the door to keep police from coming out.
Officers tried to arrest Foster after the officer was injured, but he ran away.
After a second attempt to get away from police, Foster was arrested.
Prosecutors recommended that he be released on his own recognizance.
No other information is available at this time.
On Saturday morning, before these charges were filed, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took to Facebook and posted about the demonstration that happened on Friday night.
At the end of the post, he said, "If you’re about a fad, violence, acting a fool, or having something to do one summer while the rest of us face issues for a lifetime, please just go somewhere else."
