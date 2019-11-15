JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man died after being thrown from the back of a truck after someone tried to drive off with it and now charges have been filed.
Skylar K. Waddell, 20, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to court records filed on Friday, the KCPD went to northbound I-435 and Oldman around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
A witness told police they were driving when they saw the victim, 48-year-old Steve Norris, get out of a vehicle and run up to a white truck that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.
Norris and a man inside the truck were yelling at each other, then Waddell jumped into a truck -- which police later determined belonged to his girlfriend -- and Norris jumped in the back of it.
Witnesses said the truck then moved erratically, swerving and changing lanes in what looked like an attempt to throw Norris off the truck.
Norris then flew off the truck and landed in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Waddell stopped the truck and tried to stop several drivers in those lanes before he ran away.
Norris’ wife told police he had parked his truck on the highway because he had a flat tire. He had called her to get a ride back home so he could get tools to change it and when they returned to the truck they saw a man inside.
She told police her husband kept tools and equipment inside the truck, as well as scaffolding.
She also told police it appeared that Waddell was trying to throw her husband off the truck, adding that it struck cable barriers and a bridge support.
The KCPD found Waddell in the attic of a residence in South KC that he shared with his girlfriend.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $45,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.