EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The suspect who was taken into custody at the scene of this shooting has now been charged in Clay County court.
The police said Dylan G. Townsend, a 25-year-old from Excelsior Springs, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
His bond has been set at $500,000.
The 32-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries.
Previous coverage is below.
Police are investigating after a male was shot in the head at a gas station Wednesday afternoon.
The Excelsior Springs Police Department was called to a gas station convenience store in the 1900 block of W. Jesse James Road around 4 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses immediately identified the shooter who was still on the scene. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The male victim was found to have a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital with unknown severity of injuries.
According to police, the early investigation revealed the suspect and victim both knew each other and the incident may have stemmed over a common female acquaintance who was also on the scene at the time of the shooting.
Surveillance video is being reviewed and the investigation is on-going.
KCTV5 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.