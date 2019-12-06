JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man is facing charges after an attempted burglary went wrong and his accomplice was fatally shot in September.
Richard D. Saettone II has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary. The charging documents offer clarification on the murder charge, saying it occurred during the perpetuation of or flight from a felony and a person died.
According to court documents, Saettone participated in an attempted burglary at an apartment in the 1200 block of S. Scott Ave. in Independence on Sept. 22.
The person living there told police he heard a rattling from his windows and believed that someone was going to come inside. Then grabbed his gun and announced that he had it. Then, he said he thought he saw someone wearing a mask and possessing a machine gun.
He then fired a shot, got out of the apartment, and called police.
When police arrived, they found Robert Shinneman dead on the floor. A firearm was next to him and he had a ski mask on.
Later, a confidential source told police that Saettone was also involved in this case.
Saettone was arrested on a stop order and confessed to police that he was involved in the attempted robbery and was apparently the lookout. He said he and Shinneman went to the apartment for meth and cash.
Saettone told police that he knew that since Shinneman was killed in the incident that he was, in his words, an “accessory” to murder.
He is currently in federal custody.
