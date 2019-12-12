KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From normal wear and tear, to storms ripping shingles right off... Customers with roof problems paid a local company to fix them but wound up getting ripped off.
As KCTV5’s Emily Rittman discovered, an investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office led to charges in three counties against the same business owner.
Many customers signed checks from their insurance companies over to Metro Restoration and Roofing, LLC. Those checks were cashed quickly but work never started.
A rough storm left Darling Payton in need of a new roof ASAP. It had a leak and she was making do with a tarp.
An employee from Metro Restoration and Roofing spotted her tarp and knocked on her door.
“Told me that they would have the roof done in the next couple of weeks, so I went ahead and signed over my insurance check to them,” Payton said. “In a couple weeks, I kept calling them because no one was showing up.”
That was in 2017.
“Nobody ever showed up,” Payton said. “I gave them a check for $4,200 and he didn’t do anything. Not a tarp. Not a nail. Nothing.”
She kept calling the business. So did other customers, including Allison Lyles who was also waiting for roof repairs.
“Nobody would answer the phone,” Lyles said.
“I called the attorney general,” Payton said. “I called the Better Business Bureau. I took him to small claims court.”
She did her own detective work for her small claims case. “The judge told me they couldn’t find him,” she explained. “That it would be up to me to locate him.”
She drove to his listed business address in Smithville and found that, like the Google Maps image shows, the building was gone. She then found his new location off N. Oak Trafficway and left handwritten notes telling him she was still waiting for her roof.
“I felt like I was at a dead end,” she said. “I didn’t have anywhere else to turn.”
On Thursday, we told her an investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office led to charges being filed this week against Metro Restoration and Roofing owner Christopher Meagher in Jackson, Platte, and Clay Counties. The charges include forgery, 14 counts of deceptive business practices, and three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.
“I truly think that he should go to jail and pay a restitution to everybody he has taken advantage of,” Payton said.
